Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5.
After a four-year hiatus, the Ski Bellevue Team returns to perform for spectators on Sabula’s Middle Lake on Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. An additional new highlight for Saturday will be the Iowa City Aerohawks Airplane Show that will take place over Sabula’s Middle Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday night’s activities start with the parade at 6 p.m., with the theme “Peace, Love and Island Time.” Parade line-up starts at Homeport at 5:30 p.m., turns at the Sabula Fire Station, and goes down Lake Street.
Jerry and Patt Lawson are the grand marshals for the 2023 event.
The Lawsons have been married 43 years and reside just outside of Sabula. They purchased Island City Harbor in 1993, with their first boating season being 1994. Their family continues to operate the marina and expanded the business with the addition of Lawson Rigging & Fabrication and Lawson Marine, according to an Island City Days social media post. Jerry operates the “William E,” the pushboat that helps barges through the railroad bridge.
The parade will be followed by a corn boil with crafts for kids (sponsored by the Krabbenhoft Library) near the water tower at the Sabula Methodist Church, as well as a Kid’s Pedal Pull by the Eastern Iowa Pedal Pullers on Lake Street starting at 7 p.m.
From 8 p.m. to midnight, the Rock Steady Band will perform while folks enjoy food vendors at the beer tent, including Jeronimo’s of Springbrook, the Boar’s Nest, the Lunch Box and Bonfire Pizza.
Saturday’s events include a pancake breakfast at the Sabula Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. as well as a vendor show at the station from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A book sale and public art display will be available for perusal at the Krabbenhoft Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be inflatable games for the kids, including bounce houses on Lake Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Island City Days 5K Run and Walk will get underway at 9 a.m., with registration at the baseball diamond beginning an hour prior. A kids 50- and 100-yard dash and team relay races will begin at 10 a.m. in the same location.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Iowa City Aerohawks (radio-controlled) Airplane Show will take place over Sabula’s Middle Lake. At 11 a.m. the duck race will be launched on River Street. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Friendly Lakeside Critters Petting Zoo will also be up and running near the water tower.
Mobile Mini Golf will take place on Lake Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Marques Morel Music performing from noon to 4 p.m. Kids games, overseen by the Sabula Fire Department, will be held on Lake Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
From 4 to 6 p.m., mobile axe throwing will be coordinated by Haulin’ Axe.
At 4 p.m., the Ski Bellevue Team will perform tricks on the water.
Live music by Blue Steel can be enjoyed from 8 p.m. to midnight. And, to top off the weekend, a lighted boat parade will start at 8:30 p.m., with a traditional fireworks display over the water on Lake Street at dusk.
About the
Island City of Sabula
Sabula was established in 1835 when, according to legend, Isaac Dorman crossed the river from the Illinois side on a log and decided to settle on the present site of Sabula. Sabula is a name of Native American origin meaning “sand,” referring to the sandy soil of the area.
In the late 19th century, the principal industries in the community included a large pearl button factory, which produced buttons from clam shells harvested from large clam beds located in the river adjacent to the shoreline. (The factory is no longer there.) The thriving community also supported a large hog-slaughtering industry.
The community did not become an island until the lock-and-dam system was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers on the upper Mississippi in the 1930s. The construction of Lock and Dam #13 between Clinton, Iowa and Fulton, Illinois, in 1939 left the lowlands west of the townsite permanently flooded, creating the “Island City,” as the town is now known.
