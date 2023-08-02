Lawsons

GRAND MARSHALS: Patt and Jerry Lawson are the 2023 Island City Days Grand Marshals.

Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5.

After a four-year hiatus, the Ski Bellevue Team returns to perform for spectators on Sabula’s Middle Lake on Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. An additional new highlight for Saturday will be the Iowa City Aerohawks Airplane Show that will take place over Sabula’s Middle Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.