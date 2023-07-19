Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5. This year (after a four-year hiatus) the Ski Bellevue Waterski Team will once again perform for spectators on Sabula’s Middle Lake on Saturday night from 4 to 6 p.m. An additional new highlight for Saturday will be the Iowa City Aerohawks Airplane Show that will take place over Sabula’s Middle Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday night’s activities start with the Grand Parade at 6 p.m., with the theme, ‘Peace, Love and Island Time.’ Parade line-up starts at Homeport at 5:30 p.m., turns at the Sabula Fire Station and goes down Lake Street.