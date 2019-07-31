An abundance of water and flooding can’t stop Sabula from celebrating its unique location as an island city.
Residents again planned the annual Island City Days this year, with the theme “Flooded, but Floating!” Island City Days is a small town festival held the first Friday and Saturday of August. This year they have events planned that guarantee fun for the whole family.
The festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 2, with a parade at 6 p.m., followed by a kids pedal pull, cake walk, food and drink vendors, and live music until midnight.
Saturday is full of events including a pancake breakfast, duck race, bounce houses, firefighter water-ball fights, Bellevue Ski Show, bands, lighted boat parade, and fireworks. Visit the Island City Days Facebook page for a complete schedule.
