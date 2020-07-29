Organizers have called off Island City Days this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Island City Days had been slated for Aug. 7 and 8.
“Our goal of Island City Days has always been to bring the community together with a fun, family-centered event,” stated an online announcement. “We want the community to feel excited, supportive and safe about events we host. We also strive to do what is best for the area and the people, so with that being said, we will not be having Island City Days 2020.”
Organizers noted that T-shirts, a duck race fundraiser and “a smaller event in the future” might be possibilities, however.
