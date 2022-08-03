Island City Days

Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.

Friday night’s activities start with the Grand Parade at 6 p.m., with the theme, ‘Life on the River,’ followed by the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Island City Days at 7 p.m. Live musical entertainment by “3 On the Tree” will be from 8 p.m. to midnight in the beer garden, that will also have plenty of food vendors.