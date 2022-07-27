Island City Days Parade

THE ISLAND CITY DAYS PARADE will kick off the big weekend on Friday Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Above is a scene from the parade in a previous year feature old fire trucks and tractors. (Herald-Leader file photo).

Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.

Friday night’s activities start with the Grand Parade at 6 p.m., with the theme, ‘Life on the River,’ followed by the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Island City Days at 7 p.m. Live musical entertainment by “3 On the Tree” will be from 8 p.m. to midnight in the beer garden, that will also have plenty of food vendors.