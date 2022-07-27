Sabula’s big summer celebration, Island City Days, is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.
Friday night’s activities start with the Grand Parade at 6 p.m., with the theme, ‘Life on the River,’ followed by the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Island City Days at 7 p.m. Live musical entertainment by “3 On the Tree” will be from 8 p.m. to midnight in the beer garden, that will also have plenty of food vendors.
Saturday’s events include a pancake breakfast at the Sabula Fire Station from 7 to 11 a.m. with a Vendor Show at the station from 8 to 11 a.m. There will be inflatable games for the kids, including bounce house and obstacle courses.
Live music by “Old School Band” will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., with “Blue Street” band performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A Lighted Boat Parade will start at 8:30 p.m., with a traditional fireworks display over the water on Lake Street at dusk.
See a complete schedule of events in the advertisement in next week’s Bellevue Herald-Leader.
