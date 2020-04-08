Iron Bridge Road will be closed for four to five weeks beginning April 9. The contractor will be working on the bridge approach and guardrail during that time, and the road from the bridge to Highway 62 south of Andrew will be milled and resurfaced. Motorists must use the detour, driving north of Spragueville on 387th Avenue, turning west onto 150th Street, and continuing through Springbrook and Andrew until it meets Highway 62. For more information, call Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz at (563) 652-4782.