Iron Bridge Road will be closed for four to five weeks beginning April 9. The contractor will be working on the bridge approach and guardrail during that time, and the road from the bridge to Highway 62 south of Andrew will be milled and resurfaced. Motorists must use the detour, driving north of Spragueville on 387th Avenue, turning west onto 150th Street, and continuing through Springbrook and Andrew until it meets Highway 62. For more information, call Jackson County Engineer Clark Schloz at (563) 652-4782.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:31:42 AM
- Sunset: 07:35:48 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Weather Alert
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 6:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.2 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, RISE TO 17.5 FEET WEDNESDAY. FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS A FEW HOMES SOUTH OF BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS OPERATIONS AT A GRAIN ELEVATOR IN SAVANNA. WATER AFFECTS THE LOWEST BUSINESSES IN SABULA. &&
Weather Alert
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.5 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, RISE TO NEAR 19.6 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 0.53 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.