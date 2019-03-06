Join the Bellevue Arts Council Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at the Great River Gallery for an Irish-themed studio event.
Participants will create their own calligraphy and illumination using Irish themed items, utilizing watercolor paper, colored pencils, markers and watercolors to create alphabet letters, words, and poetry, along with drawings.
The event will include some background history on Irish folklore, symbols and illumination.
All ages may participate, and the event is free of charge, although donations for supplies are welcome.
