Iowa’s annual Sales Tax Holiday on select clothing and footwear will be statewide Aug. 5-6.
No Iowa sales tax, including school and local option sales taxes, will be collected on clothing and shoes priced under $100.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Iowa’s annual Sales Tax Holiday on select clothing and footwear will be statewide Aug. 5-6.
No Iowa sales tax, including school and local option sales taxes, will be collected on clothing and shoes priced under $100.
Qualifying items include shirts, pants, caps/hats, socks, shoes, sandals, underclothing, uniforms for work and school, adult and baby diapers, coats, bathing suits, leotards, tights and costumes.
Special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use (such as skis, school supplies, jewelry) remain taxable.
Specialty items such as backpack, most sports equipment, and cosmetics still will be taxed.
For a full list of what will and will not be taxed, visit the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website at tax.iowa.gov.
Iowa businesses that are open on these days are required to participate; this includes online retailers. They are not allowed to advertise that they will pay or absorb the sales tax on items that don’t qualify.
Scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High around 85F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.