BELLEVUE MAN BUYS A BAG: Marion Donley (at right) sells a bag of popcorn to ‘Slim’ Meyer of Bellevue in January 1954. The photo, from the Cedar Rapids Gazette archives was taken at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids. Donley and his father Bert Donley, owned the Vinton Popcorn Co. plant.

Hardly anyone has heard of the Chicago-based Shotwell Manufacturing Co. popcorn plant in Arthur, east of Ida Grove in northwest Iowa.

Sitting in the heart of what was then known as popcorn country, the elevator and cribs were built around 1913.