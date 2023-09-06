The 9th annual “Herky Hustle Tailgate and Chili Cook-off,” hosted by the La Motte Area Advancement organization, will take place Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m, prior to the 2:30 p.m. kick-off of the Iowa Hawkeyes versus Iowa State Cyclones game.
For the chili cook-off, participants are asked to bring in the chili one hour prior to the game. Tasting will be held throughout the first half with the winner being announced at half-time. There is a $5 entry fee to taste and vote.
A live auction will also be held at half-time of the game, with a silent auction to take place throughout the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.