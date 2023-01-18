Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Those local students graduating from ISU in December include the following.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Those local students graduating from ISU in December include the following.
Bellevue, IA
Gwenyth Davis, Bachelor of Arts, English and Technical Communication, Magna Cum Laude
Preston, IA
Carson McNeil, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Some sleet at times as well. The higher snow accumulations are expected north of a Dubuque to Vinton Iowa line. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute this evening and the morning commute on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Wind: ENE @ 12 mph
Precip: 89% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 15 mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 18 mph
Precip: 72% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: E @ 17 mph
Precip: 89% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 14 mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.23 mi
Wind: ENE @ 13 mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.