The Iowa State Fair is seeking entries for the 2021 Way We Live Award. The award recognizes outstanding farm families and will reward six Iowa families who exemplify hard working farm values and a love for the occupation of farming.
To nominate someone, submit an entry form that describes how living on a farm and choosing the occupation of farming has shaped the family's life. All entries must include a family picture that illustrates the family's commitment to their farming operation.
Entry forms can be printed or filled out on the Iowa State Fair website iowastatefair.org/participate/the-way-we-live-award/. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by June 1.
