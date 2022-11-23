Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced recently that the unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in state history for a midterm. More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted. The all-time high for an Iowa midterm election was 1,329,930, set in 2018.

"My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”