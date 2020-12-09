Iowa school districts reported spending nearly $26 million on unexpected coronavirus-related expenses this last fiscal year, including new technology, personal protective equipment and additional cleaning supplies.
But districts also reported $69 million in cost reductions that stemmed from the spring shutdown, saving schools money on transportation, lunch and janitorial costs, according to a November report from the Iowa Department of Education.
Combined, there was a net impact of $43 million or about $89 per pupil statewide, according to the report. But school districts reported concerns there would be additional, non-budgeted expenses incurred during fiscal year 2021, including reduced fall enrollment that could hurt future funding from the state.
The Iowa Department of Education required schools to fill out surveys detailing their COVID-19 expenses and budget reductions by Oct. 30.
Expenses and savings varied based on individual decisions from each school district, according to an analysis of the financial reports.
Some districts saved money by canceling spring or summer extracurricular activities. Schools that did hold baseball and softball activities over the summer reported increased expenses, however, due to purchasing individual batting helmets and gloves that were shared among players prior to the pandemic.
The median savings for school districts on transportation costs was about $18,000, though some only reported saving money on fuel.
Some districts continued to pay their transportation staff, which was encouraged through CARES Act money, while others still had to pay private bus companies due to contractual obligations.
It’s expected that initial expense reductions and relief funds likely won’t cover all unexpected budget costs at Iowa schools, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.