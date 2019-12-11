With the popularity of Iowa’s new blackout license plates, the Iowa Department of Transportation will now provide a supply of the non-personalized, alpha-numeric version of the blackout specialty license plate to the local county treasurer’s office.
Patrons can exchange any plates for non-personalized blackout plates at their local county treasurer’s office, saving the two- to three-week order processing time if ordered online or by mail. The new blackout plates will not have the same letter/number combination as your current plates.
Simply bring your existing plates into your county treasurer’s office and pay for and pick up your new plates. The blackout plates are considered a specialty plate, so there is an additional fee to get them.
You must pay the $35 initial fee when you pick up your non-personalized blackout plates. Then next time, you must pay the $10 annual registration fee for the plate renewal.
