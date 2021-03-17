Jackson County appears regularly in a new book from the University of Oklahoma Press, Making Circles: The Memoir of a Cowboy Journalist by Barney Nelson. The author was the first baby born in the old Bellevue hospital in 1947 and named Barbara Jean DeGear.
She spent her early childhood on a farm near Andrew and is descended from numerous Jackson County pioneer families including DeGear, McCarron, Taylor, Miller, Schurbon, and Sisler. In addition to family stories, many Jackson County memories from duck hunting to one-room schools to 4-buckle overshoes appear throughout the book.
In one humorous account, Nelson describes an early romance: “I always considered men partners, and although I did and still do love some of them, I have always been somewhat wary of romantic entanglements. My first ‘love’ seems to have set the pattern for my romances and is captured in one of those vivid postcard memories forever framed in yellow. When I was about six years old, growing up on my grandmother’s farm, I had a major crush on a neighbor boy. I’ll call him Jerry. One early spring morning I dressed up in a new yellow blouse with a ruffle around the neck that Gram had just sewn for me. I had long, thick, dark brown hair that my mother always braided and tied up with ribbons into a big loop behind each of my ears. So Gram always made hair ribbons to match my clothes. She had starched and ironed both my new yellow blouse and my new yellow ribbons. I probably looked like a little sunflower. Since I thought I looked especially pretty, I walked down the hill to the neighbor boy’s farm to show him.
“A few years older, he was just hooking a tractor to a wagonload of manure that he’d shoveled out of the barn and was headed out to a field to spread it around. The wagon was an old manure spreader with a rotating column of tines at the back that flicked the manure out over the field in baseball- to basketball-size globs. When he saw me walking up, he drove off. I followed. So Jerry turned on the manure spreader.”
Says Nelson, “Anyone with deep roots in Jackson County can probably guess who ‘Jerry’ was, since from what I hear, he never changed much.”
Through the eyes of one who has lived the life she chronicled in over 300 horse and cattle magazine articles, Nelson guides the reader in circles around the modern West from Montana to Mexico, California to Jackson County. Both a primer for aspiring journalists and an insider’s reflection on horse and ranching cultures, this tour de force memoir honors the practice of writing, embracing solitude, avoiding boredom, and accepting aging and death as part of human and animal life. Full of valuable tips, lessons learned and taught, and far-ranging musings on philosophy and poetry, Making Circles demonstrates brilliantly the value and meaning of the term “cowboy journalist.”
