Iowa politicians mourned the victims of a shooting early Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
The Maquoketa Caves incident is the latest in a string of shootings nationwide this year. Democrats in Congress called for gun control in the wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Seven died in a mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, July 4.
This is the third shooting in a public space in Iowa this year. In March, a 16-year-old died in a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines. In June, a gunman shot and killed two Iowa State students, then himself, outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said on Twitter that he was following developments in the Maquoketa Caves shooting, adding that “violence can’t be tolerated.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds also released a statement on the shooting Friday afternoon.
“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives,” Reynolds said. “As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”
In the past month, Reynolds has taken steps to address mass shootings in Iowa. In June, she allocated $100 million to create and fund the School Safety Bureau, a violence prevention coordination effort for Iowa schools, as well as improving mental health services. But this month she stopped short of saying whether she would support measures like a “red flag” law that would allow authorities and family members to seek a court order for temporarily confiscating firearms from a person at risk of causing harm.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, also released a statement thanking law enforcement for their service and saying her team will be in touch on the shooting moving forward.
“This was a horrifying and senseless act of violence,” Hinson said in a statement. “As we wait to learn more, I join all Iowans in praying for those who lost their lives and our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.