Before President James Polk went to bed on Dec. 28, 1846, he dipped his quill pen in ink and wrote in his diary: “Nothing of much interest occurred today.”
But Iowans may disagree: That’s the day he signed a bill to admit Iowa as the 29th state in the Union.
Some of Iowa’s history makers are well known, like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug from Cresco, artist Grant Wood from Anamosa, and astronaut Peggy Whitson from Beaconsfield. Other Iowa stories are less familiar but just as important, including Iowa’s leading role in social issues and civil rights, from the state’s legalization of interracial marriage in 1851 to school desegregation in 1868 to same-sex marriage in 2009.
Of course, when President Polk was writing in his diary 175 years ago, Bellevue was already a well-established town along the Mississippi, having been named in 1833, 13 years before Iowa became an official state in 1846.
As evidence of the community’s historical relevance, Bellevue’s old courthouse, built in 1847, just a year after Iowa became a state, is still standing and in use today, serving as the Bellevue Elementary School.
Also local in historical nature was the fact that Iowa’s first governor was from Andrew, which is located just 13 west of Bellevue.
Ansel Briggs (1806-1881) was born in Vermont and spent several years in Ohio before moving to the Iowa Territory in 1839. He settled in Andrew, in Jackson County, and served as both a county sheriff and a representative in the territorial assembly before his election to become Iowa’s first state governor, which took effect when Iowa joined the Union on Dec. 28, 1846. He served a single term and declined to run for re-election in 1850.
As the State of Iowa commemorates its 175th anniversary, let’s take a look at just some of the people and places that have made Iowa such a remarkable place to call home.
The Meskwaki
When the Meskwaki first settled in what would become Iowa, they sustained themselves by fishing, hunting and trapping animals for food, clothing, tools and shelter. They raised crops and gathered wild plants for a variety of purposes.
Iowa’s territorial governor
Born in what is now West Virginia, Robert Lucas (1781-1853) became governor of Ohio and was appointed in 1838 to be the first governor of the Iowa Territory. He was well known for his temper: During his tenure in Ohio, he once came close to bringing the state to a border war with Michigan. Similarly, he led the Iowa Territory’s bloodless border dispute with Missouri during the so-called “Honey War” in 1839.
First woman lawyer
Arabella “Belle” Babb Mansfield (1846-1911) became the country’s first woman lawyer when she passed the bar examination in 1869. Although she hadn’t attended law school, she did study for two years in her brother’s law office in Mount Pleasant. She also was a champion for women’s suffrage, chairing the first Iowa Suffrage Association state convention in 1870.
Buxton
The southeast Iowa town of Buxton was founded in 1900 and named for Benjamin Buxton, who helped plan the community and later worked as superintendent of the Consolidation Coal Company.
A company town, Buxton was located near 10 mines, had many businesses and recreational opportunities, and was an ahead-of-its-time oasis where black and white Iowans worked together for equal wages and lived in relative harmony.
Most locals moved away when the mining business declined in the 1920s, and the town is now considered Iowa’s most famous ghost town.
A fiery preacher
In every generation, moralists worry about the country’s youth. In the 1910s, the famous preacher and Iowa native Billy Sunday (1862-1935) foreshadowed the alarm that would ring out in the Roaring ‘20s.
In a 1914 sermon to an estimated 25,000 people during a crusade in Des Moines, he called the tango “the rottenest, lowest down, vilest, filthiest and most corrupting dance that has ever been invented.” If only he knew what was coming.
Name changes in World War I
When the United States entered World War I, anti-German sentiment spread across the country. Some of the country’s reactions to German-Americans seem almost farcical in hindsight: sauerkraut became “Liberty Cabbage” and hamburger was called “Liberty Steak.” Frankfurters were renamed “Liberty Sausage” before they became plain old hot dogs. In northern Iowa, the town of Germania changed its name to Lakota, while the east-central town of Berlin became Lincoln.
First woman lawmaker
Born in Mount Pleasant and raised in Maquoketa, Carolyn Pendray (1881-1958) was the first woman to serve in the Iowa Legislature, from 1929 to 1936. In that role, she co-sponsored a bill that permitted a wife to hold property of her own, exempt from seizure for debt. At the time of her death, she was the only woman to have served in both chambers of the legislature.
Mother of the State Patrol
Eunice Viola “Ola” Babcock Miller (1871-1937) of Washington County was one of Iowa’s most distinguished public servants. She was the first woman elected to be Iowa’s secretary of state, in 1932, but is best known as the “Mother of the Iowa Highway Patrol,” which she helped organize in 1934. A building near the State Capitol in Des Moines is named in her honor.
Civil rights pioneer
The Des Moines lawyer Willie Stevenson Glanton (1922-2017) racked up a long list of firsts over the course of her career. After becoming just the second African-American woman lawyer in Iowa, in the 1950s, she became the first woman to be an assistant Polk County attorney, the first Black woman in the Iowa Legislature, and the first woman and first African-American elected to the Iowa chapter of the Federal Bar Association.
Music Man
Born in Mason City, Meredith Willson (1902-1984) became a famous musician and playwright. His best-known musical is “The Music Man,” which drew inspiration from his Iowa childhood. He called it “an Iowan’s attempt to pay tribute to his home state.” It premiered in 1957, ran through 1961, won five Tony Awards, was made into a major motion picture in 1962 — and reopened on Broadway this month.
Cold War visitor
Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev visited Iowa in September 1959, including stops in Ames, Des Moines and Coon Rapids, where farmer and businessman Roswell Garst (1898-1977) hosted him on his family farm. Many believe the Khrushchev-Garst meeting was the first step in ending the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States.
Iowa caucuses
In 1976, Jimmy Carter performed well in the “first-in-the-nation” Iowa caucuses and used the momentum to become the Democratic Party’s nominee and, eventually, the president of the United States. Due to his success, the Iowa caucuses attracted more national attention as candidates from both parties flocked to the state to make their case to Iowa voters in local cafes, church basements and similar venues.
Civil rights victories
Iowa’s long list of judicial rulings has made the state a leader in civil rights issues, sometimes ahead of the country by years or decades. That history includes In the Case of Ralph (1839), which allowed a formerly enslaved man from Missouri to retain his freedom in Iowa, to Varnum v. Brien (2009), which allows same-sex couples to marry.
Women in Politics
The year 2018 was a banner year for Iowa women in politics. Kim Reynolds became the first woman to win the Iowa governor’s election. Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne were the first Iowa women elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, joining Iowa’s first female senator, Joni Ernst, as part of the state’s congressional delegation.
A Meskwaki Leader
In 2020, after discussions between Iowa governmental groups, historians, and the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi of Iowa, the Linn County Conservation Board renamed Squaw Creek Park to Wanatee Park in honor of Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee (1910-1996). She was born on the Meskwaki Indian Settlement in Tama County, raised seven children, and was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993 for her work with the Meskwaki Nation and for her advocacy for women’s rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.