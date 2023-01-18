LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST

LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST: Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton), Sen. Chris Cournoyer (R-LeClaire) and Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) answer questions at a legislative kickoff event last week in DeWitt.

Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes.

With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.