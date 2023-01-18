Local legislators anticipate the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature will be dominated by talks on education and taxes.
With 39 freshman legislators from around the state joining either the Senate or House — including Rep. Tom Determann (R-Clinton) of District 69 — the expectation among elected officials is that new ideas will be refreshing.
“This new session is going to be interesting,” said Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt), who will serve on the appropriations, ag and natural resources committees in the House. “In a way, I almost feel like a freshman, too, because there was such a high turnover of people. A lot of the ag people I worked with got beat or retired. A new personality will develop from the capitol. It will be intriguing.”
Mommsen, who begins his fifth term, said school choice and the use of eminent domain for energy projects should be on the forefront of the legislative process he calls the “meat grinder.”
Mommsen, Determann and Sen. Chris Cournoyer (R-LeClaire) met with locals at a legislative kickoff breakfast in DeWitt Jan. 5. All three said they expect a proposal from Reynolds that would utilize public state funding to fund private-school scholarships. The governor proposed the measure in the 2022 session and the Senate passed a similar bill — Cournoyer and District 33 Sen. Carrie Koelker (R-Dyersville) supported the legislation — but it was never taken up for a vote in the House.
Mommsen said he had concerns about the bill last year, including the fact that it did not propose equal checks and balances for the private schools who would receive the funding.
“I’ve had multiple conversations with the governor’s office,” Mommsen said. “People on the House side are working on a bill trying to level that playing field.”
“I am not scared of vouchers, but I do believe there should be the same requirements and accountabilities,” said Clinton Schools Superintendent Gary DeLacy, who attended last week’s event. “But if they are public funds, they need to have the same playing field. And then let’s compete.”
The legislature last year also removed a previous March 1 open enrollment deadline, something local school officials say added an extra burden for their balance sheets.
“The open enrollment thing is crazy,” said Northeast Schools Superintendent Neil Gray. “Students switch districts mid-semester, and the resident school keeps their funding; we are getting nothing. It’s happening all over the state. I’m not saying the deadline is a good thing or a bad thing, but we need to clean that up.”
Rep. Steven Bradley (R-Cascade), who represents House District 66 that includes rural Jackson County, Bellevue, Preston, Miles and Jones County, said he hasn’t heard any of those concerns and believes its removal was needed.
“It may affect us in the rural areas, but it does help people in the urban areas,” Bradley said. “When we pass a bill it’s for the whole state. We look out for our constituents but also for the whole state.”
He, too, would support a bill that would fund private-school scholarships with public money.
“It gives parents the right to choose, I think that’s a good thing,” Bradley said. “We are going to try and make it an even playing field.
Gray asked the legislators if any consideration would be given to allowing Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) money — and possibly other state funds — to follow open-enrolled students into the school district they attend. Gray said 43% of his district’s students are open enrollees, and since SAVE funds stay in a student’s resident district, Gray said Northeast loses out on about $500,000 or more annually due to those regulations.
“If we are going to talk vouchers on one hand, we need to open a conversation about letting the funds follow the students to where they are open enrolled,” Gray said. “What could I build, or what could I add to Northeast knowing I have $500K more each year? What taxes would I not have to raise if those funds follow the students? That could bring a great reduction of property taxes.”
Cournoyer expects discussion on the bill to start early.
“We are all anxiously awaiting the governor’s proposal (on school choice),” Cournoyer said. “Last year there were some flaws. We all take the process seriously.”
“I will 100% guarantee whatever is signed, it will not be identical to what she proposes,” Mommsen said. “Once it goes through the meat grinder, it will change. That’s why we are all here. If there’s something you like or don’t like, you need to say something.”
Local infrastructure
Determann will serve as the vice-chair on the House’s Transportation Committee and said he hopes the U.S. 30 corridor between Lisbon and DeWitt “gets some attention.”
Determann serves on the local U.S. 30 Coalition and has been a proponent for widening the highway to four lanes, citing the economic advantages it could bring to the area.
Also, Determann’s House District 69, which includes the eastern third of Clinton County, is in the proposed path of an underground pipeline by Wolf Carbon Solutions. He expects that to garner attention in Des Moines.
Similar projects across the state are in legal battles over local land-use regulation.
“There is really no guidance in the state where we stand on renewable energy,” Cournoyer said. “That’s a big topic of conversation.”
“The state has no policy whether it’s a pipeline, windfarm, or something none of us have even thought of yet,” Mommsen said. “They are dealing with laws that were written in the 1980s. I’m looking forward to having that conversation.”
Is a property tax overhaul on the agenda?
“Everything is on the table” when it comes to property tax reform in Iowa, Cournoyer said.
Determann said it’s important to not penalize the counties in Iowa that are not growing by reducing their property tax income.
“Assessments have gone up,” he said. “We haven’t raised the levy, but they get an extra 10-20% (due to growth). This has been happening for quite a while. I don’t want to penalize Clinton.”
Koelker said a reduction in property taxes could help Iowans who are “living in fear” of inflation caused by a variety of things, including supply chain issues, surging demand, production costs, interest rates slashes and swaths of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds being pumped into the federal government’s coffers.
“There has not been a specific bill drafted, but I know (Republicans) have all caucused and have an interest in property tax relief.”
Both Koelker and Cournoyer said last year’s measure to remove taxes on retirement income can be an important economic driver in the state. Bradley believes property tax reduction could attract people to move to Iowa.
