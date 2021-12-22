Iowa’s hunters reported harvesting around 75,000 deer heading into the final weekend of Iowa’s shotgun deer season, which is similar to the 2020 deer harvest at the same point.
“We typically harvest another 9,000-10,000 deer during the late muzzleloader season, so with one more weekend for the second shotgun season, we should end up with a deer harvest around 100,000 again this year,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “That’s right where we’ve been over the last six years or so and where we want to be as far as our population goals are concerned.”
Hunters have volunteered around 4,300 deer tissue samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease, resulting in one deer confirmed positive for the disease, and six deer suspected positive that are awaiting additional testing. These deer are all from areas where chronic wasting disease has already been confirmed in the wild.
The Iowa DNR is still looking for tissue samples from certain areas and is encouraging hunters willing to provide a sample to contact their local wildlife biologist and let them know where the deer was harvested. If the sample quota has been filled and the hunter would like to get the deer tested, they can do it by working with their wildlife biologist and submitting the sample through the new hunter submission pathway in partnership with the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
“We can help guide you through the process, and pull and submit the sample. We just need the hunter to complete the hunter submission form, which is available on our deer hunting webpage,” Harms said. “We will include their samples with the regular DNR shipments to the lab, if they’d like, or they can send it in themselves.”
The details and forms to submit a sample are available through the green hunter submission pathway button at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting
Antlerless tags are currently available in 25 counties, with a handful of counties likely to sell out soon. The listing of antlerless licenses available and in which county is online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting then click on the blue Current Hunting Quota Counts on the right side of the page.
“We hope our hunters will take advantage of these opportunities to harvest additional antlerless deer, especially in our priority areas where we have chronic wasting disease,” Harms said. “Harvesting does in these areas helps to slow the spread of the disease by keeping the deer herd at the lower end of our population goal.”
The antlerless tags also allow hunters to provide high quality lean protein to fellow Iowans through the Iowa Deer Exchange.
To sign up for the Iowa Deer Exchange to either donate deer or to receive deer, go to www.iowadnr.gov/deer then scroll down to Iowa’s Deer Exchange Program link and fill out the required fields. The database creates a map and table with information deer donors and deer recipients can use to get connected. There is no cost to participate. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
