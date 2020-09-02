Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week she will use $100 million in federal pandemic relief aid to help farmers and ag industries recover from related market disruptions.
“Iowa is at the foundation of our global food supply chain and the epicenter of the renewable fuels industry,” Reynolds said in a statement.
“COVID-19 and a devastating derecho dealt a major blow to everything from the demand for ethanol to the supply of meat on grocery store shelves. But just as important are the livelihoods of thousands of Iowa farm families, agricultural industries and the communities they support,” added Reynolds. “Today’s investment reflects the critical role Iowa’s ag industry has in our state’s overall economic recovery.”
Reynolds leads one of the nation’s top agricultural states. Iowa is the nation’s top producer of corn, hogs, eggs and ethanol, and much of its $16 billion in exports is related to agriculture.
Here is how the money will be split:
$60 million — Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund: Using the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s existing small business relief program infrastructure, this program will provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize livestock producers. (Administered by IEDA)
$15.5 million — State Biofuel Grant Program: Biofuels producers were excluded from receiving aid under other parts of the CARES Act; this program will provide relief to those Iowa ethanol and biodiesel producers based on gallons produced. Grants will also be awarded through IEDA’s existing small business relief program and are capped at a maximum grant of $750,000 per producer. (Administered by IEDA)
$7 million — Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program: Supports a program that helps expand retail fueling infrastructure for higher blend renewable fuels, including E15 or higher biodiesel B11 or higher. (Administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, or IDALS)
$6 million — Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund: Beginning farmers were affected disproportionately by the pandemic-related economic slowdown. This program will provide eligible beginning farmers with a long-term debt service payment of up to $10,000, to be paid directly to their lender. (Administered by IEDA)
$2 million — Meat Processing Development and Expansion Program: Designed to aid small meat processors, this program is focused on expanding processing capacity across the state to meet protein demand. (Administered by IDALS)
$500,000 — Farm Produce and Protein Program: This program is designed to help specialty ag producers in Iowa as well as the schools that purchase their produce. (Administered by IDALS)
Up to $9 million — Iowa Disposal Assistance Program: Many farmers had to kill livestock due to meatpacking disruptions. This program will offer payments to cover related expenses. (Administered by IDALS)
Producers can apply for IEDA-administered programs at iowabusinessrecovery.com and can apply for IDALS-administered programs at iowaagriculture .gov/grants.
