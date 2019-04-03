Bellevue Community School District to offer “Skip the Trip” Iowa DOT instruction permit knowledge tests
Do you have a student who is ready to take the operator knowledge test to get an Iowa instruction permit to drive? Bellevue MS/HS is now offering the test at school as part of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s “Skip the Trip” program.
In partnering with the Iowa DOT, the Bellevue Community School District can save families time, cost, and the hassle of making a trip to a driver’s license service center for testing. Students will be able to take the web-based test in a more familiar environment that works to reduce test anxiety and increase success rates. Tests are overseen by trained school staff to assure the integrity of test results.
The Bellevue Community School District will offer testing during the school day. “Skip the Trip” allows students to take their initial test at school or another approved agency as the first step in getting your student to be a confident driver. Once a student has successfully passed the test, the student will receive an email verifying a successful test.
The student brings a copy of the email to the driver’s license service center along with the other required documentation that will prove their identity to be issued their instruction permit. Service center staff will verify passing test result emails with Iowa DOT records. Visit www.iowadot.gov to determine what documentation to bring with you to receive your student’s permit.
Superintendent of Schools, Tom Meyer, stated that “The Bellevue Community School District believes this is a valuable service to offer our families and students to allow them easier access to take the driver’s test in a supervised setting. It also allows for students to take the test multiple times as needed on different days.”
To prepare for a successful knowledge test, students should study the Iowa Driver’s Manual and online practice test, both available at: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/manuals-and-practice-tests.
