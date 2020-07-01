Upper Mississippi River levels were on a gradual fall this past week. Water clarity was poor after heavy rains. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River for Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level at Guttenberg has fallen to 9 feet with a continued fall this week. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye - Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wingdams and channel border structure. Northern Pike - Excellent: Northern pike bite has picked up with warmer water temperatures. Use lures with steel leaders fished in shallow backwaters. Yellow Perch - Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water levels are stable, but will start to recede later this week. The water level is near 8.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 10.9 feet at the RR bridge.The water temperature is around 73 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike - Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators.
Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are still on the spawning beds. Try a simple bobber and worms. White Crappie - Fair: Crappie are reported around tree falls in backwater areas. Most anglers are using a bobber and small minnow.
Channel Catfish - Excellent: Lots of anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass are being taken mostly along vegetation lines, but some are also coming off rock piles. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level is 9.9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and was stable, but should start to recede later this week. The water temperature is 75 degrees. Boat ramps at Pleasant Creek, Bulgers Hollow and the Iowa DNR boat ramp at Bellevue are available to use. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Some cats have moved along rock lines. Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. White Crappie - Fair: A few crappie are being picked up in backwater areas near dead falls. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike - Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Male bass are being caught in large numbers. Bluegill - Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines in the backwater areas. Flathead Catfish - Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set. Walleye - Fair: Wingdam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 9.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12.5 feet at Camanche and 7.2 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 74 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish- Excellent: Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Small bass are being caught in big numbers. Northern Pike - Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish - Good: Try large live bait to catch big flathead catfish. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are on the spawning beds. Fish along the weed lines or in pockets of vegetation. Walleye - Fair: Wingdam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 10.2 feet at Rock Island and is stable. Expect water levels to recede later in the week. The water temperature is 74 degrees; water clarity is turbid. Freshwater Drum - Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish - Good: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass - No Report: Some smallmouth bass may start lurking around the channel rock lines when the river recedes to lower levels.
Water level is stable, but may recede later in the week. Most areas are back to being usable after spring high water. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
River stage is 10.17 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 10.6 feet by Sunday. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water conditions. Channel Catfish - No Report: Use worms or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters. White Bass - No Report: Cast jigs and twister tails in Sylvan Slough or along the Davenport Riverfront.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 9.44 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to reach 9.8 feet by Sunday. Channel Catfish - No Report: Use worms or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass - No Report: Cast jigs and twister tails down by GPC. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 11.86 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. River stage is forecast to reach 12.8 feet by Monday. The gates are out of the water at the dam. Toolsboro ramp is closed due to water over the access road. River stage is 12.07 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. Channel Catfish - No Report: Use worms or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles in the backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 8.58 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 10.1 feet on Sunday. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 13.83 feet at Burlington and is forecast to reach 15.1 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet at Burlington. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.
River levels have been falling the past few days, but are forecast to rise some over the weekend due to recent rains. Main channel water temperature is around 74 degrees. Water clarity is poor, Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
