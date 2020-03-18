Upper Mississippi River levels are rising this week. Ice has gone out of the main channel. Ice in backwaters is unsafe. Anglers are open water fishing at the dams; expect high water and fast current as flows increases.
Mississippi River Pool 10
River level at Lyxnville has risen to 19 feet this week and will hit 21 feet this week. Unsafe ice conditions. Open water fishing below the dams has picked up.
Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow.
Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 11
River level at Guttenberg has risen to 10.4 feet and expected to reach 12.9 feet this week. Unsafe ice conditions. Open water fishing below the dams has picked up.
Sauger - Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam.
Walleye - Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow.
Northern Pike - Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is 9.4 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 11.7 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise. The water temperature is 40 degrees. Water clarity is good. The tailwater is open.
Sauger - Good: The tailwaters are opening up; many small sauger are being caught, but the water level is rising. Walleye - Good: The spring walleye bite has started; use jig and minnows or crawlers. Northern Pike - Good: Some northern pike are being taken using large spinners and cut bait in backwater areas.
Mississippi River Pool 13
Water level was 10.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 40 degrees. Water clarity is good.
The tailwater is open. Sauger - Good: Angler catches have been a mixed bag. Some anglers report nice-sized sauger and walleye. Others report great numbers of fish, but nearly all are small. Walleye - Good: The spring walleye bite has started; use jig and minnows or crawlers. Try also pulling crankbaits. Paddlefish - Fair: Some keepers and some small paddlefish are being snagged. See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level is 9.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12.7 feet at Camanche and 7.2 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 40 degrees. River levels are rising. The tailwater has been generally open. Sauger - Fair: Early winter catches were decent with lots of smaller sauger reported along with some nice ones mixed in. Paddlefish - Fair: Paddlefish season is underway.
See page 11 of the Iowa Fishing Regulations for paddlefish regulations. Walleye - Good: Anglers are using a variety of tactics to find nice walleye; most are doing best on a simple jig and minnow.
Mississippi River Pool 15
Water level is around 10.6 feet at Rock Island and is rising. The water temperature is around 40 degrees. Water clarity is good.
Tailwaters are open through the district. Water levels are rising with recent warm weather. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 10.66 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 12.5 feet next week. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Walleye - Slow: Look for walleyes in the tailwaters or Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and minnows or troll three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits. Sauger - Slow: Look for saugers in the tailwaters or Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and minnows or troll three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 9.82 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 11.8 feet by March 18. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Walleye - Slow: Look for walleyes in the tailwaters. Use jigs and minnows or troll three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits. Sauger - Slow: Look for saugers in the tailwaters. Use jigs and minnows or troll three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 11.22 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 13.6 feet by March 18. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. The Toolsboro ramp is currently open, but conditions may change with the rising river levels. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 7.61 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 9.6 feet by March 18. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.
Tailwater stages have been on the rise this past week. Main channel water temperature is around 41-43 degrees. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers this past week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
