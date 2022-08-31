Iowa had above-normal statewide rainfall for the first time in more than a month in recent weekss, which helped stabilize the conditions of corn and soybean plants, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

An average of 1.12 inches of rain fell across the state, about 23% more than normal, State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported. Some of the heaviest rainfall was in drought-stricken areas of northwest Iowa.