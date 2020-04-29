The four Catholic bishops of Iowa have announced that public Masses will continue to be suspended. The announcement comes one day after the lifting of restrictions against certain public gatherings, including religious assemblies, by Governor Kim Reynolds.
In a joint statement the bishops write, "In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, we have decided it would be most prudent for now to continue to follow the liturgical restrictions we have in place, including the suspension of public Masses. Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices."
With pastoral concern they also state, "The suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in effect statewide, and all vulnerable persons, the sick, and those may who have been exposed to the virus are asked to look after their own welfare with the support of those who care for them. We ask parish, school and diocesan staff to continue to minister to the faithful, and the faithful to each other, in ways other than meeting in groups during this difficult time of the pandemic."
The message may be found in its entirety on the Archdiocese of Dubuque website or by clicking here.
