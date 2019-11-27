The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced applications are now available for its 4-H scholarship program. Over 100 scholarship opportunities valued at over $110,000 will be awarded.
The various scholarship awards range in amounts from $500 to $10,000. Jackson County has a new 4-H alumni scholarship available for 2020 as well.
This scholarship is available to Jackson County 4-Hers or alumni pursuing a higher education in any area of study at any college, provided by the Jackson County 4-H Endowment.
Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are now available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at https://iowa4h.awardspring.com. Applications must be submitted online no later than February 1, 2020 for consideration. Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships.
Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, but only one will be awarded.
p per individual will be awarded per academic year.
“Iowa 4-H scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Since 1949, donors to the Iowa 4-H Foundation have provided financial resources to fund quality 4-H experiences and recognition opportunities for Iowa youth. To further explore establishing a scholarship with the Iowa 4-H Foundation, please contact Mary Clancy, Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship Coordinator at clancy@iastate.edu or 712-830-1321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.