Investigators couldn’t determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a Sabula home Dec. 15. The case is closed unless more evidence comes to light, officials said.
“Due to the limited ignition sources within this residence from there being no utilities to the building at the time of this fire, an incendiary, intentionally-set fire could not be ruled out,” the fire investigation report concludes.
The home, located at 810 Broad Street, was owned by Tim and Kim Stopher, of Homestead, Florida.
A witness had suggested that the fire started on a side porch, but the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office couldn’t confirm that.
“With the amount of damage to the structure by the time the fire department was on scene, we can’t specifically say the area of origin,” said Justin Wade of the office’s arson and explosives bureau.
Sabula Fire Chief Daniel Miller had called the fire “suspicious,” with neighbors reporting a loud boom 45 minutes to an hour before fire trucks responded.
“We always have questions when a structure doesn’t have utilities to it,” Wade said.
Fire departments from Sabula, Miles, Preston, and Thomson and Savanna, Illinois, responded to the already “fully engulfed” home fire at about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 15. They battled the blaze for hours, with Sabula firefighters leaving the scene at about noon that day.
