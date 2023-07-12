Bob Bowman

Bob Bowman stands in a Delmar field where armyworms destroyed 16 rows of seed corn plants in mid-June. He and his son, Chris, sprayed the field to kill the worms and hopefully keep any new generations from emerging.

A few weeks ago, when Bob Bowman went to check out a field of seed corn he and his son, Chris, planted in Delmar, he was resigned to seeing a rather rare and unwelcome sight.

Soft, slimy caterpillar-like insects known as armyworms. They move en mass and feed on corn and pasture grasses, marching like an army (hence, the name) in search of their next meal.