A few weeks ago, when Bob Bowman went to check out a field of seed corn he and his son, Chris, planted in Delmar, he was resigned to seeing a rather rare and unwelcome sight.
Soft, slimy caterpillar-like insects known as armyworms. They move en mass and feed on corn and pasture grasses, marching like an army (hence, the name) in search of their next meal.
“There were tons of them. Sometimes two or three on one plant,” he said Friday, standing in that same field, surveying the damage.
The pests cleaned out the first 16 rows of the field completely and did some less extensive damage further in before the Bowmans sprayed an insecticide that took care of them. They’re keeping a close watch for any further signs.
While the migratory insects don’t descend in the same place every year, farmers along the eastern side of Iowa from north to south are reporting damage from armyworms this spring and summer, said Ashley Dean, a field crop entomologist with the Iowa State University Extension.
What farmers are seeing here now are migratory and sporadic “true” armyworms (there is also a species called the fall armyworm), she said. The average life cycle, known as a generation in insect time, is about a month, from egg to larvae to pupae to adult moth.
The moths migrate, laying their eggs, and the resulting larvae do the crop damage, Dean said.
“Where they land and lay eggs is not always the same. We’ll see them someplace every year, but this year is a bit different. They seem to be feeding pretty heavily,” she said. “It’s a little bit hard to tell you how long they might be around, but their life cycle is fairly simple. It gets complicated, though, in the sense that the moths are migrating north from the southern states. Once they are here, they can have multiple generations.”
More often, people will notice patches of destruction in a field because of heavy feeding, similar to what happened to the Bowmans’ corn. The worms often start their feeding near grassy weeds or borders near corn or soybean fields, Dean said.
“They either get terminated for some reason, or they completely decimate a crop. If a lot are feeding in the field, it can happen really, really fast – overnight or 48 hours,” Dean said. The best time to use insecticide is when they are small, less than 3/4 of an inch long. It’s more effective. Also, by the time the caterpillars grow to an inch, they are close to the end of their life cycle and are likely done feeding.
This year, many of the armyworm infestations reported in Iowa seem to be tied to rye cover crops, she said.
“That’s one of the only green things in a field (in spring). Moths coming north are looking for green tissue to lay their eggs on so the larvae has something to eat,” she said.
To lower the risk of seeing armyworms early in the season, Dean said it is helpful to eliminate rye or perennial grass cover crops in the early spring. The moths start heading north in April or May.
“Removing anything green from the field will reduce the risk of them choosing your field to lay eggs in. It doesn’t completely eliminate the risk, but it helps,” she said.
She also recommends not planting corn or soybeans until the cover crop remnants die.
“When you have a cover crop, and you eliminate it from the field, let the field go a few weeks to avoid creating a ‘green bridge,” she said.
Bowman hopes he’s seen the last of the armyworms this year.
“I’ll be keeping an eye out,” he said, “but I hope they are done.”
Bob Bowman stands in a Delmar field where armyworms destroyed 16 rows of seed corn plants in mid-June. He and his son, Chris, sprayed the field to kill the worms and hopefully keep any new generations from emerging.
Armyworms search for green leafy tissue – like corn and pasture – for their next meal. They can eat the plants down to the ground, like this seed corn plant.
