Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff Department arrested an intoxicated man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a deputy last Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
The suspect’s name has not been released, but charges are pending, according to a press release from Sheriff Brent Kilburg.
According to the press release, deputies responded to a residence in Andrew Wednesday after the man’s wife called from a locked bathroom to say she was in fear for herself and her husband. The man had made “suicidal statements” and had cut his neck.
“Responding deputies learned that the male was in a mental health crisis and intoxicated,” the release stated. They learned that the male was in possession of a knife that he had used to cut himself, but it was reported that there were no firearms in the residence.
When deputies tried to make contact with the man, he exited the residence and “pointed a handgun at a deputy.”
The deputy deployed a less-than-lethal weapon system and impacted the male one time.
The man went back inside his residence, but then exited and was arrested. He was treated by medical personnel at the scene and then taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Investigators on scene recovered an air pistol and other evidence. The incident remains under investigation.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by police officers from Preston, Maquoketa and Bellevue, as well as the Iowa DNR and the Iowa State Patrol.
