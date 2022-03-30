Closing a Jackson County intersection at the root of at least 20 accidents in the last 10 years would be the easiest option. But the county wants to explore other options before giving up completely.
The area in question is the Highway 61 intersection with Esgate Road and Hurstville Road, right by the Hurstville Lime Kilns. Most recently, it was the scene of an accident that killed Gary Schlapia, 68, and Michael Griffin, 61, both of Maquoketa, on Nov. 16.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors and East Central Intergovernmental Association enlisted the help of Sam Shea from the Iowa Department of Transportation to curtail similar accidents in the future.
“These intersections on divided highways have been the bane of my existence,” Shea told the supervisors during a meeting March 15. They’re “constantly a safety concern for us.”
The most prevalent problem with the intersection, Shea said, is people crossing the highway. He explained that motorists either are crossing four lanes of traffic driving from Esgate Road straight to Hurstville Road or have problems making the southbound left turn from Highway 61 onto Hurstville Road.
That appeared to be the case in the Nov. 16 fatality. Schlapia was driving southbound on Highway 61 with Griffin and attempted to turn left onto Hurstville Road. An Elkader motorist was driving north on Highway 61 and the two vehicles collided, according to the accident report.
Studying the intersection’s accident history, Shea said 20 accidents were reported there in the last 10 years, including one major-injury accident. (The Nov. 16 fatality was too recent to turn up in the accident history, Shea said.) Of those 20 accidents, 14 resulted in citations for failure to yield the right-of-way.
“I think that anything we can do to improve that intersection, we should do,” said Supervisor Jack Willey.
Shea said the DOT could change lane alignments, change the turning lane, or widen the space in the center of the medians — all “major” changes he said.
“I can tell you right now, we can fix that problem by closing that (intersection),” Shea said, describing himself as “a huge proponent of closing that interchange.” He said it was probably the cheapest solution and would significantly reduce the number of crashes there.
That wasn’t the answer the supervisors wanted to hear.
The new problem closing the intersection would create, Supervisor Mike Steines said, was accessing Esgate Road. Shea, the supervisors, and county engineer David Dryer discussed some turning alternatives but found none to their immediate liking.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt noted for motorists southbound on Nighway 61 seeking to turn left at the kilns, the intersection is difficult to navigate due to the grade.
McDevitt suggested improving pavement markings by painting a radius line through the intersection. That would be a white, dotted line curving from the turning lane through the intersection and to Hurstville Road; it would guide motorists through the turn.
Shea said he would talk to the DOT engineers about improved pavement markings.
As a further incremental step, Shea said he would recommend installing black-on-yellow “intersection ahead” signs with flashing yellow lights prior to the intersection.
No final decisions were taken toward resolving the issue. They will remain under discussion for future action.
In related discussions:
There’s nothing the state DOT can do, Shea said, about the intersection being dark at Highway 62 and Bellevue Cascade Road just west of the high school.
Steines had heard some complaints that the intersection is difficult to see at night and wondered if the state could install a light there to better illuminate the area.
The intersection is the county’s jurisdiction, Shea said. The county could apply for a work permit and right-of-way access from the Iowa DOT, Shea said, then add the appropriate lighting at the county’s expense.
No official action was taken on that matter.
DOT to study traffic on Highway 52 near Offshore in Bellevue
The Iowa DOT will study traffic speeds on U.S. Highway 52 near the new Offshore aquatic center just north of Bellevue.
Bellevue city officials and Offshore representatives had expressed concerns about the speed of traffic going past the resort-like area, which will be open for its first full year this year.
The DOT will conduct the speed study this year as a better gauge of “regular” traffic, Shea told the supervisors March 15.
The results of the study could result in a reduced speed limit in the area, Shea said.
“Reducing the speed limit doesn’t seem to solve the issue,” Steines said. He’d like to see the DOT to consider a roundabout, acceleration lanes, or turn lanes in the area as well to facilitate what he projects will be a definite increase in traffic at the aquatic center, restaurant, event center, and campground.
“I’m just concerned that something’s going to happen (there),” McDevitt said, “and we’re going to have some grieving parents … or whatever … and we’re going to wish we’d done something.”
Shea mentioned possibly installing advanced warning signs with flashing signals to alert motorists to increased traffic in the area.
No final decisions are expected until after the study is completed.
