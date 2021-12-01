Two groups toured the former Jackson County Regional Health Center site Nov. 18 in advance of the Dec. 14 sealed auction of the site, located at 700 W. Grove St., Maquoketa.
According to a report from the hospital’s Curt Coleman, auctioneer Rick Levin led potential buyers on a walk-through of the site.
Another tour is set for early December as nationwide advertising of the site and auction continues.
The hospital Board of Trustees plans to sell the site via auction. The deadline to submit bids is Dec. 14.
Meanwhile, the trustees are moving forward with plans for hazard mitigation and demolition of the old hospital should the auction not prove successful.
Hazard mitigation, including removal of asbestos, would take place within the first few weeks of January, Coleman told the trustees last week. If necessary, demolition of the Grove Street hospital likely would take place in February.
Levin, Coleman, and the trustees hope to open sale bids from prospective developers on or after Dec. 14.
