Working with Jackson County, East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) is developing a comprehensive plan for the county. A comprehensive plan presents a shared vision for the future, with long-range community goals. It is a policy guide for future policies, services, public improvements, growth and development.
To create a comprehensive plan that accurately reflects the future needs of Jackson County, ECIA needs input from the community.
This short survey will help identify the issues and opportunities that are important to county residents, businesses, farmers, and community partners. Public input will help determine how those issues and opportunities should be addressed in the comprehensive plan.
The public are invited to share their opinions on the future of Jackson County by participating in the online survey, available at https://www.surveymonkey. com/r/3DVXLLV.
For more information on the survey or the plan, please contact Laura Carstens at lcarstens@ecia.org.
