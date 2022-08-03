Summer Interns

The mood on the second floor of the old U.S. Bank building on Main Street in Maquoketa last Tuesday was one of focus and collaboration as students from area high schools prepared to make business presentations to four Fortune 500 companies later in the week.

James Langseth, from Bellevue High School, along with Aaron Dieterich and Kelsey Graham, both students at Maquoketa High School, were among 11 teenagers who spent six weeks this summer as UX (or user-experience) design interns for Innovate 120.