The mood on the second floor of the old U.S. Bank building on Main Street in Maquoketa last Tuesday was one of focus and collaboration as students from area high schools prepared to make business presentations to four Fortune 500 companies later in the week.
James Langseth, from Bellevue High School, along with Aaron Dieterich and Kelsey Graham, both students at Maquoketa High School, were among 11 teenagers who spent six weeks this summer as UX (or user-experience) design interns for Innovate 120.
They were working on the final details before making their presentation on a mobile app concept they developed for GAF, a multinational roofing manufacturing company based in New Jersey.
“I think we’re ready,” Langseth said late Tuesday morning. “We learned a lot this summer about how to do a professional presentation, and how to break down and explain our thought process. I think we have our script down.”
Three other student teams worked with Google, Scotts Miracle-Gro and a global telemedicine company. At the beginning of the summer, each team was given a brief about each company and a problem statement that the company wanted solved that involved how to improve or create a mobile app that would make some aspect of their operation more user friendly.
During last year’s inaugural Innovate 120 internship program for example, one challenge that students addressed was how to make Google maps more useful to people with mobility challenges, focusing on such points as accessible access to buildings, the nearest parking spots, etc.
Current students said the projects hone their research, collaboration, communication and organization skills.
“I really learned a lot about computer skills and creating a good user experience,” said Isaac Brinker, a student at Bellevue Marquette Catholic, worked on the team for a global telehealth company. It will bode well for his future, he added.
“If you’re skilled in technology and build skills that are useful, there are a lot of opportunities for jobs that focus on user-experience and other areas,” he said.
In addition to regular video conference meetings with executives from the companies, the students connect weekly with a UX professional in the field, and in person with local business leaders, school corporation executives, government representatives and more to hone their communication skills and explain their work.
Innovate 120 kicked off its inaugural session in 2021 and is funded by the Governors Future Ready Iowa grant program, which connects Iowans to the education and training required for good paying jobs and careers to improve people’s lives.
It was founded by Maquoketa native Robert Abbott, who recently returned to the area after decades in the user-experience design business with Context Design LLC, which he founded. He decided he wanted to bring career opportunities in this field to students back from his hometown.
In addition to renovating the building at 120 S. Main St., he’s also invested in two other properties in town. But beyond bricks and mortar, his primary goal is to give local students a vision of the opportunities they have for exciting global careers right here.
“As a Maquoketa and Iowa native who fled the state for decades, I understand the desire to reverse the brain drain and migration and start exposing kids to all the opportunities that exist right here and right now,” Abbott said.
“The pandemic taught us the world is a little flatter than we think. We can do anything for anyone from anywhere,” he added.
The students are coached throughout the process by Abbott, with assistance from Tristan Sikkema, a computer science teacher at Easton Valley High School, Preston. Sikkema is participating in the Iowa STEM Teacher Externship program, which gives educators in science, technology, engineering and mathematics a chance to work side-by-side with industry professionals to help bring classroom curriculum to life.
“We provide a lot of support and coaching and a lot of feedback so they have a chance to cycle and learn and grow every single day,” Abbott said.
The feedback from the companies has been great.
“We hear that they are way beyond their years,” Abbott said, adding that the program is “a catalyst for growth for these students.”
