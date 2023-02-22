The Bellevue Community School District hosted a public open house at the elementary building last Wednesday evening. The event, which featured several ‘informational stations,’ as well as group tours in parts of the original 1848 structure, was held in advance of the bond referendum set for Tuesday, March 7.
If approved, the measure would allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.
The proposal requires 60% voter approval to pass.
While at the open house, those who attended learned more about Phase one of the plan, which will be almost entirely funded through bonds, which will raise property taxes by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Information on these numbers and the effect on taxes were handed out to those who attended, including a rollbacks and credits.
“I encourage everyone to walk through the levy worksheet to determine the impact on their taxes. It is not as simple as taking the assessed value of their home,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “There is a ‘rollback’ on this, along with a ‘Homestead Credit’ that applies.
For example, Meyer pointed out, a $200,000 house is taxed at a rate of $103,950 (not $200,000). “This is a significant difference for our stakeholders and property owners,” he said.
If the initial measure is approved on March 7, the remainder of the project (Phase 2) would be paid for using a combination of district PPEL and SAVE funds. Phase 2, will be funded using state sales tax revenues and will not affect property taxes.
The need for a new elementary school to address challenges presented by both space and age of the current 175-year-old elementary school building has long been a community priority.
Last summer, conversations during the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Municipal Utilities public community visioning meeting confirmed that schools are one of the reasons people choose to live in Bellevue and that the age and condition of the current elementary building is a community-wide concern.
The current elementary school, built in 1848, is one of the oldest structures in Iowa that continues to be used as an elementary school. School officials say there are not enough classrooms in the old building to meet Bellevue’s growing enrollment. Since the 2017-2018 school year, enrollment at the elementary school has increased by 35% (89 students).
Classrooms and corridors are undersized, and many spaces do not meet accessibility and code requirements. Systems, including the building’s boiler and electrical infrastructure systems, are past their life and need to be replaced. The age of the building also makes it impossible to meet current safety standards.
“I believe the open house was successful overall. Those in attendance were interested in the information and the school overall with tours and general conversation. I believe some very good questions were asked that people were wondering about and needed some clarification on,” said Meyer.
The Board, along with various staff members and the multiple Facilities Committee members that were in attendance, provided factual information about the process in getting to this point, the plan for a new building, the project funding for Phase 1 and Phase 2, and explaining the general need.
“Questions are good to hear, and being transparent with our information and reasonings for this project are essential communication standards that the district follows,” Meyer concluded.
Those who have more questions about the upcoming referendum should reach out to the school district, board members, and others for clarification on specific points The district’s website about the bond referendum is also available for more detail at http://www.bellevue.k12.ia.us/bondlandingpage
