The Bellevue Community School District hosted a public open house at the elementary building last Wednesday evening. The event, which featured several ‘informational stations,’ as well as group tours in parts of the original 1848 structure, was held in advance of the bond referendum set for Tuesday, March 7.

If approved, the measure would allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.