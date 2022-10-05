Join Kevin Abourezk, member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, for Indigenous Reconciliation and Repair on November 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Kevin Abourezk and Margaret Jacobs are the co-directors of Reconciliation Rising, a multimedia project that showcases the lives and work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the United States who are engaged in honestly confronting painful and traumatic histories, promoting meaningful and respectful dialogue between Natives and non-Natives and creating pathways to reconciliation. The fee for the event is $10 per person and registration ends November 7. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.