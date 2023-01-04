It’s January and therefore time to hit the ice and catch some fish. Join Jackson County Conservation for a ice fishing clinic at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave Maquoketa IA at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 14. Jackson County Conservation will provide instruction and basic ice fishing equipment for those who do not have their own. This is a perfect opportunity for folks who are curious about ice fishing but have not had the opportunity to do so. People 16 years and older need to have a valid fishing license. Dress for the weather. Children are not to be left unattended. This event will be canceled due to poor ice conditions, or inclement weather at the discretion of the organizer. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald @jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:30:59 AM
- Sunset: 04:42:35 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feldermans celebrate 50th Anniversary
- Proposed rail acquisition undermines American competition, economic growth
- Thomas (TC) Carstens Jr.
- Cletus J. Victor
- Adalynn Jepsen, Age 13
- First Day Hikes: Special New Year’s events set at area State Parks
- Results of the Christmas Bird Count may mean colder winter, says official
- Dream Bellevue gets$15,000 boost
- Bellevue team takes second place at Academic Quiz Bowl competition
- Bakery coming to Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.