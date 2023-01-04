It’s January and therefore time to hit the ice and catch some fish. Join Jackson County Conservation for a ice fishing clinic at Selzer Pond, 10047 168th Ave Maquoketa IA at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 14.  Jackson County Conservation will provide instruction and basic ice fishing equipment for those who do not have their own. This is a perfect opportunity for folks who are curious about ice fishing but have not had the opportunity to do so. People 16 years and older need to have a valid fishing license. Dress for the weather. Children are not to be left unattended. This event will be canceled due to poor ice conditions, or inclement weather at the discretion of the organizer. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald @jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.