The public is invited to the Hingtgen Farm for an ice cream social from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
The event will be located at 30206 Bellevue Cascade Road and is sponsored by the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Board.
The social includes free ice cream, Lely robotic dairy tours, a petting zoo by the Bellevue FFA, and equipment displays.
