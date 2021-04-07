A solar power system at the Hurstville Interpretive Center is much closer to a reality, even as the Jackson County Conservation Board expanded the configuration for even more power.
The board two weeks ago opened bids from six solar installation companies interested in the project. The board planned to install a 32kW system that would reduce the interpretive center’s electric costs by about 70%.
Bids came in lower than expected, allowing the board to install an even more powerful 46kW system that will offset 100% of the center’s electricity use.
The conservation board awarded a $76,362 contract to Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque to complete the work, which is expected to begin in July and be completed this fall.
The solar array system could save the county more than $237,000 in electric bills over the next 25 years, conservation officials estimated.
The conservation board allocated $35,000 toward the original $70,000 project. The Friends of Jackson County Conservation agreed to raise the remaining half.
The Friends group already raised $40,445 in community donations and needs its support to collect the remaining $6,900.
Donate online at JacksonCCB.com and click on donations or mail a check to Friends of Jackson County Conservation, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa 52060.
Now through early summer, the Friends group also is accepting donations toward engraved bricks — $100 for a 4-by-4-inch brick and $200 for a 4-by-8-inch brick.
For more information, call (563) 652-3783 or email Jessica Wagner, environmental education coordinator, at jess@jacksonccb.com.
