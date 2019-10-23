Hunter Education courses for youth will be held at the Bellevue State Park Lodge on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. and again on Satuday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All students enrolling must be 11 years old and complete all courses and exams. The course is taught by certified instructors from the Iowa DNR. To register, you must log in to iowadnr.gov and search for Hunter Education.