The Jackson County Humane Society will host its annual Fall Dinner, Auction and Raffle on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horizon Hall in Bellevue.
Dinner will include chicken from Kalmes and BBQ pork ribs from the Riverview Hotel.
The auction will commence at 6:15 p.m., with Mike Steines, Mike Spoerl and Schueller Auction Services facilitating the event. A silent auction will also take place.
Raffle prizes include $1,000 in cash from Bellevue Sand and Gravel (first place); $500 in cash from Porter Pipe and Supply (second place); and $250 in cash donated by Schueller and Sons Reconstruction (third place).
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Ticket buyers need not be present to win.
The Fall Dinner and Auction is being hosted by The Fur-Ever Friends of Jackson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.