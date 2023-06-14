Human Bones

The human bones were found north of the Evergreen Cemetery in Sablua

The Sabula Police Department is continuing its investigation into a series of human bones that were discovered last week on a service road in Sabula. The bones are believed to be Native American and quite old.

According to Police Chief Shane Nixon of the Sabula Police Department, an unnamed citizen contacted law enforcement two weeks ago after finding a large human-like bone on the side of Evergreen Avenue near the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula.