The Sabula Police Department is continuing its investigation into a series of human bones that were discovered last week on a service road in Sabula. The bones are believed to be Native American and quite old.
According to Police Chief Shane Nixon of the Sabula Police Department, an unnamed citizen contacted law enforcement two weeks ago after finding a large human-like bone on the side of Evergreen Avenue near the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula.
“I went to the scene on the access road to the north of Evergreen cemetery and found what we later learned to be a human tibia. I searched the area and found more bones to include parts of a skull,” said Nixon, who then contacted the State Medical Examiner's office as well as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. who sent teams from Des Moines to Sabula. “They came to the scene and did a dig and found more bones that were in no certain order to resemble a grave site, which leads us to believe that these were moved to this location from another location such as maybe a job site or a new construction.”
Nixon added the crews found remnants of plastic as well as insulation in with the bones while they were excavating the area. “We have five partial skeletons and we are still missing some of the remains. This tells us that there are still some remains on the property to include craniums.”
The State Archaeologist arrived in Sabula recently to retrieve the remains that Nixon had secured and evidence.
“After looking at the remains we strongly feel there are Native American due to teeth wear, the strong high cheek lines on the skull,” said Nixon. “They're working on dating the bones at this time and the state archaeologist will also be contacting the native American tribes to see which tribe will claim the remains. Our Hope is that the proper tribe claims these remains and that they are reunited with their proper tribe and given a proper burial.”
Nixon said the placement of the human bones is a criminal matter and any information leading to where the skeletal remains originated from would help the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief of Police Shane E. Nixon by emailing Sabulaiowapolice@gmail.com or by calling 563-687-2420. Anonymous tips will also be taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.