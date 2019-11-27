By: Alexzander Robidoux
Grandpa and Grandma go hunting at the farm for the turkey. Grandpa will get the turkey ready by taking off the feathers and and then put it in the oven. Grandma will cook the turkey in the oven for five minutes. When the turkey is finished, grandma and grandpa take turns cutting it up. The turkey will be served with syrup and ketchup. Now it is ready to eat!
By: Blake Furlin
Dad will go to the grocery store to buy our turkey. He paid $11.00 for our turkey. We will take it home and unwrap it from the bag. It will then go into the oven for the ice to melt. The turkey will take about 10 minutes to cook. We will have mashed potatoes, pie, and some green beans with our turkey. When the food is done, the whole family will enjoy the Thanksgiving meal.
By: Camden Poll
Mom will go shopping to get our turkey for Thanksgiving. Mom spent 20 bucks for the turkey. She will take the turkey home and cook it on the stove. Mom will cook the turkey for 20 minutes. The table will be filled with turkey and corn for us to eat. Dad, Alexis, Mom and I will eat the Thanksgiving meal together.
By: Kreyton Ernst
We will go to Uncle Lorin’s to get our turkey. We will take the turkey home and dad will cook it on the grill. The turkey will take 30 minutes to cook. Mom will set the table while dad is busy cooking. Mom, Dad, Jentry and I will eat the turkey when it is ready.
By: Willa Kilburg
My dad and I are going to hunt for our turkey. Dad will shoot the turkey with his gun. Dad will take the turkey to mom, so she can get it ready to bake. Mom will bake the turkey in the oven for one hour. Mom will also make the corn that will be eaten with our turkey. When the food is ready, my sisters and my dad will eat the turkey with me.
By: Harper Bahl
Dad will be in his office with the window open. He will have his gun and shoot the turkey from his window. Dad needs to be careful so he does not scare the horses when he shoots the turkey. Mom will then clean the turkey by opening it up and cleaning the bones out. Mom will take the turkey and cook it in the oven for 3 minutes. Mom will also make the corn and baked beans. When the food is ready, we will invite others to eat with us.
By: Keevin Dunne
Mom will go to the store to buy our turkey. Mom spent $7 on the turkey. When mom brings the tukey home, dad will get it ready by taking out the bones. When the bones are out, dad will then put it in the oven for 2 minutes. Mom will get the lettuce ready while dad is making the turkey. When the food is done my whole family will eat together.
By: Kasen Herrig
My uncles and grandpa are going to hunt for the turkey. Grandpa will shoot the turkey and bring it home. My uncles and dad will clean the bones out so we can cook it. Mom will then have the turkey on a plate and put it in the oven. She will cook the turkey for 30 minutes. The whole family will eat the turkey when it is done.
By: Aidah Perry
Mom will go to the store to buy a $1.00 turkey. Mom will take it home and cook the turkey in the oven for 5 minutes. My mom and I will set the table with knives so we can cut our turkey. When the turkey it out of the oven my bothers, mom and dad will sit down to eat.
By: Beckett Ries
My dad, brother and I are going to hunt for our turkey. My dad will use his bow and arrow to kill the turkey and bring it home. Dad will clean the turkey and get it ready for the oven because mom doesn’t like to touch the slimy stuff and the bones on the turkey. The turkey will cook in the oven for 2-3 hours until it is ready. While the turkey is cooking, dad will be making cheese sandwiches to go with the meal. When the food is ready, we will have the whole family over to eat.
By: Emmitt Hurley
Joe and I go hunting for our turkey. Joe will kill the turkey with his arrow and bring it to my house. Dad will put the turkey in the oven and cook it for 15 minutes. Mom and Kate will make chicken, bacon, burgers, salad, and pizza with our turkey. Mom, Dad, Kate, and Joe will eat our Thanksgiving meal.
By: Teresa Foust
My dad will go to the grocery store to buy our turkey. He will spend $1.00 on the turkey. When dad gets home, he will put the turkey in the oven for 1 minute. We also eat mashed potatoes and broccoli. My mom, dad, brother, and sister will eat our Thanksgiving meal.
By: Ariyah Clasen
I will go with my family to the grocery store to buy the Thanksgiving turkey. Nana will help me find the turkey aisle. I spent my own money and paid $10 for the turkey. I will take the turkey home and use a knife to cut the turkey in half. One half is for the adults and the other half is for the children. When the turkey is cut, my mom will cook the turkey in the microwave for 10 hours. We will have fruits, veggies, lemons, and lemonade with our turkey. When the food is ready, my whole family and neighbors will eat with us.
By: Leelan Schroeder
My Aunt Cherty will go to the store to buy our turkey. My aunt spent $20 at the store for our turkey. Aunt Cherty took the turkey home and cut it up before putting it in the microwave to cook. It took 32 minutes to cook. We will have drinks with our turkey and I will be drinking 7Up. My dad, grandpa, cousins, and Uncle Brian will eat our meal together.
By: Corbin Dunn
My mom and I went shopping to pick up our turkey. Mom spent a lot of money on our turkey. She paid $11.00! Mom will put the turkey in the sink so she can clean it. Mom will use water to wash the turkey before we cook it. Dad will take the clean turkey and cook it on the stove for about 1 minute. We are going to have corn, fruit, and ham to go with our meal. My family, two sisters, and grandma will eat with us.
By: Audra Ellingson
My dad is going to go hunting to kill our turkey for Thanksgiving. He is going to use his bow and arrow to kill the turkey and bring it home. My dad will then clean the turkey by taking its bones out. After the bones are out, we are going to cook the turkey in the oven. It will probably take 10 minutes for the turkey to cook. My mom and dad will also be making corn and meat to go with our meal. My whole family will eat together when the food is ready.
By: Jaise Mahan
Mom went shopping at the store and bought a square turkey. Before cooking the turkey, mom has to cut it up into small pieces because it is too big. Mom will then put the turkey in the oven and cook it for 5 minutes. We will have corn and turkey for our Thanksgiving meal. My mom, myself, sister, and my dad will eat our food together.
By: Nolyn Dempewolf
Mom and I went to the store to buy our turkey. Mom paid $1 for the turkey. When we get home, we put the turkey in the pan. I will cook the turkey in the microwave for 6 minutes then she will finish cooking it on the stove. Mom, Dad, Nick and Nicole will eat our meal together.
By: Emma Schroeder
My mom goes to the store to buy a turkey. She brings it home and puts some seasonings on it. Mom puts it on the grill for 1 hour. Grandpa and Grandma bring the fruit and vegetables. Aunt Becky brings the pie and my Dad helps make the rice krispie bars. Then we invite my cousins, aunts and grandpa’s and grandma’s home for Thanksgiving.
By: Lane Troy
Grandma goes to the store to get a turkey. Then grandma cuts the turkey and puts it on the stove for 6 minutes. Mom makes a cake for Thanksgiving. Grandma also makes pies, cookies, and broccoli. All my grandpa’s, my family, cousins, aunts and uncles come to my Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Harper Pitts
My dad goes hunting with his gun in the woods for a turkey. Then he has to cut off the feathers and cuts up the turkey. Mom puts some seasonings on it and puts it in the oven for 10 minutes. Mom also makes potatoes, corn and brownies to go with our turkey. Then my family sits down at the table to eat our Thanksgiving feast.
By: Devon Sikkema
My Grandma goes to the store to buy a turkey. That wasn’t enough, so we had to go to the woods to get another turkey. My dad uses his ax to get the turkey. Then dad took the skin off the turkey and helped grandma cook the turkey. They put the turkey in the microwave for 10 minutes. Mom makes cantaloupe, pineapple, and strawberries to take to grandmas. Grandma also makes corn, cake and brownies too. Then everyone in my family goes to Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Londyn Scheckel
Grandma goes to the store to buy a turkey. Then she puts the turkey in the oven for 10-20 minutes. Grandma also makes corn. Somebody brings strawberries and my mom brings cookies. Then my family spends Thanksgiving with my grandma.
By: Deacon Berthel
Grandma and Grandpa make their own turkey. They put it on the stove for 16 minutes. They also make corn, potatoes and some cookies. Uncle Eric and Aunt Joanie bring the desert. My cousins, my family, aunts and uncles all come to Grandma and Grandpa’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Bryce Bonifas
My mom makes the turkey, but Trace goes hunting for it first. Cal then gets all the feathers off and then he gives it to Mom. She puts its in the oven for 11 minutes. Grandpa Gene brings the brownies and the chicken. Then my neighbors, grandma and grandpa, and my cousins all come to our house for Thanksgiving.
By: Clara Pitts
My mom goes to the store to get a turkey. She then cooks it on the stove for 10 minutes. She also makes corn, pie, cake and potatoes too. We invite my cousins, aunts, uncles and my grandpa and grandma to our house for Thanksgiving.
By: Benry Ries
My grandma makes the turkey for Thanksgiving. She goes to the store to buy one. Then she cooks it on the stove for 20 hours. Grandma also makes some fruit, corn, and cake to go with our turkey. Then my cousins, aunts, uncle Pooch, and Ms. Alesha come over to help celebrate Thanksgiving.
By: Lila Barnes
Grandma goes to the store to buy a turkey. She puts some sprinkles on the turkey and then she puts it in the microwave for 3 hours. Then grandma makes corn, pizza, and ice cream to go with our turkey. Mom brings toys to Thanksgiving for everyone to share. Mom, dad, grandpa, my uncles and aunts come to Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Camden Van Gorp
Dad gets a turkey at Fareway’s and brings it home. He puts it on the stove for 40 hours. Dad and Grandpa make corn and peas. Mom makes the pumpkin pie for dessert. Then we go to my aunts house with Dad, Mom, Jackson, and grandma and grandpa. Landry stays home with the babysitter. We all have a fun Thanksgiving.
By: Payten Ernst
My mom picks up a turkey at the store. Then dad takes the turkey and cooks it on the grill for 10 hours. Mom makes the corn, green beans, and ice cream for dessert. Then we invite my uncles and aunts, my cousins, my grandma’s and grandpa’s to our house for Thanksgiving.
By: Hailey Bunker
My mom gets a turkey at the store. Then she puts the turkey in the oven for 53 seconds. Mom then cooks the potatoes, pumpkin pie and apple pie. Then we all sit down as a family for our Thanksgiving dinner.
By: Jaxen Bellings
My grandparents go to the store to buy a turkey. Then they put some seasoning on the turkey and cook it in the oven for 15 seconds. My grandparents then make some corn, rolls and mashed potatoes. Only my grandpa has dessert. Then my aunts, uncles, and my friends come to my grandparent’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Lena Kilburg
My Nana gets a chicken for Thanksgiving from the store. She cooks it on the oven for 10 minutes. Then Nana makes corn and applesauce to go with our meal. My family then goes to Nana’s house for Thanksgiving.
By: Jase Hammel
My dad goes hunting by the river to get a turkey. He gets on his bucking bull and uses a lasso to get his turkey. Then he cuts his turkey and adds some meat to it. He takes it to Papa’s house and cooks it on the grill. Dad makes some macaroni and cheese, hot dogs and ice cream. Then dad, mom, papa and the neighbor guy to come to our Thanksgiving.
By: Amber Tillman
Mom and Dad go to the grocery store to get a turkey. They put some turkey seasoning on the turkey and cook it on the stove for 6 minutes. Mom and Dad also make pizza, carrots, and chocolate ice cream. My family invites my aunts and uncles to our Thanksgiving feast.
By: Rachel Brandenburg
My dad goes into the woods and uses his gun to shoot our turkey. He pulls out the feathers and puts it in the oven for 9 hours and then puts it in the microwave for two hours. My mom buys the applesauce. My grandma and grandpa bring the corn and mashed potatoes for us to eat. When we are done with our food my grandma makes a cake for dessert. Then we give our pets the leftover food, except for the cake.
By: Kinzlee Medinger
My dad goes hunting in the woods and shoots our turkey. Grandma Connie cooks it in her oven for 10 minutes at 1 degree. Mom and Dad bring mashed potatoes. Cody and Steph bring yogurt, and Grandma Lois brings oreo yogurt. Then we all eat at the table at Grandma Connie’s and Grandpa Jim’s.
By: Kaydria Decker
Sometimes my uncle Jeff buys our turkey and sometimes Grandma Barb buys it. My grandma or grandpa cooks it on a pan for about three minutes. Ryan and Jess bring soup. Grandpa Sam and Grandma Sandy usually bring Chinese food. Grandpa Mike brings a vegetable tray. Cody and Aryelle and their kids come and we get wild and play. Then we eat our turkey and other treats.
By: Hunter Carstens
My dad hunts for the turkey and gives it to my mom to cook. She cooks it on the grill for six minutes. My grandma and grandpa bring brownies and swiss rolls. Gina makes chicken pot pie. We also have pizza and pop sometimes. My cousins come over to play in the pool and on my swingset. Sometimes we play soccer. We eat our food outside and play until it’s dark at 9:15.
By: Arianna Davis
My mom buys a turkey from the farmhouse. She puts it in a cage before we cook it. Mom puts it in the oven for 10 minutes. Grandma and Grandpa bring eggs to share. My cousin comes over and brings banana bread. We also eat pancakes and squash. My cousins and I play for a bit before our food.
By: Ainsley Roeder
My grandma Katie buys our turkey at Bender’s. She cooks it in her oven for seven minutes. Then, she brings it over to our house. Mom makes all of the treats. My Grandma Wanda brings a lot of desserts. Scott and Tara bring a turkey cake. Aly and Brent bring the broccoli. My cousins and I like to play in our basement before we eat.
By: Ray Theisen
Dad goes hunting for a turkey and cooks it in the microwave for ten minutes. Grandma Karen brings mac and corn. Tyler and Lisa come over and eat with us. We also eat beans and M & Ms. At Mom’s house, Grandma Jolene brings the ham and pie. We also eat stuffing. We celebrate with Megan, Tyler, Jaelyn, Josie, Jenna, Reese, Rachael, Andy, Hope, and Anderson. We go downstairs and play basketball before we eat our food.
By: Evan Harms
Aunt Sue buys the turkey. She cooks it in the oven for two minutes. My family brings flowers and balloons. Mom makes pumpkin pie. We also have fruit, corn, and chicken strips. My cousins come along and we will play around for a little bit. Then, we will go downstairs and eat our food.
By: Kyler Ries
My grandpa buys our turkey at a store. Dad cooks it on the grill for about 15 minutes. Aunt Joan brings corn. My uncle brings a banana pie. My neighbor brings the stuffing. My cousins and I like to jump on the trampoline and play. After we play, we all sit around the table and eat the food.
By: Gentry Griebel
For Thanksgiving we don’t eat turkey. We eat pizza and mashed potatoes. Dad puts the pizzas in the oven for three minutes. Grandma Marsha brings the mashed potatoes. Grandma Sue brings cinnamon rolls. My cousins and I like to play tag outside. Mom, Dad, Brooks, Harper, and I sit outside and eat while the other people eat inside.
By: Ryan Dempewolf
My dad hunts for our turkey. He shoots it with a bow and arrow and a gun. When he gets it back to the house, he splits it in half and puts it in the oven for 99 minutes. My mom makes pizza. We also eat strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Claire and I share toys and then we eat our food.
By: Brooks Griebel
We don’t eat turkey on Thanksgiving. We eat corn, pizza, and chicken. Dad cooks the pizza and chicken for about 2 minutes. Grandma Marsha and Grandpa Keven bring some fruit. Grandpa Bill and Grandma Sue bring vegetables. My Granny brings salad for us. I like to play tag outside with my cousins. After we play we go inside to eat, and then play some more.
By: Maci Kirk
My mom buys our turkey at the store. She cooks it on the stove for about four minutes. We also eat potatoes and corn. Jeff and Kendra sit and eat with us. We play with our toys with my cousin Jackson.
By: Rylee Klein
My Grandma Rhonda buys our turkey at Wal-Mart. She puts it in the oven for 10 minutes. My great-grandma Shirley brings muffins. Taylor makes strawberry pie. My uncle Nick brings another turkey that he shot. My Aunt Kendall brings more blueberry muffins. I play with my big tower with my cousins. The grown-ups sit at the big table, but the little kids sit outside at a little table.
By: Lane Medinger
My dad shoots our turkey up at our grandpa’s. Grandpa Jim cooks it on their grill for probably 7 minutes. Grandma Connie makes corn. Cody and Steph bring some other meat. Grandma Dianne and Grandpa Keith bring lots of presents for Sage, and me, and my sister. We all eat our food at the round table.
By: Parker
My grandma buys our turkey from the store. She cooks it on the stove for about 55 minutes. My mom has brought brownies and other desserts before. Aunt Joannie, Uncle Eric, and my cousins come to my grandmas. Sometimes we play tag, wrestle, and play other games. Then, we all sit at the table and eat our food.
By: Aria Sprout
My dad shoots our turkey with a gun. When he brings it home, my mom cooks it outside on the grill for five minutes. Papa Kurt and Grandma Kristi bring candy to share. Amanda helps make the turkey and other food at our house. Misty and Marsha celebrate with us. My cousins and I like to play hide and seek. Then, the adults eat in the living room and the kids eat in the dining room.
By: Levi Timm
My dad goes to the woods and shoots our turkey with a bow and arrow. He cooks it in the oven for five minutes. We also have fruit and Mom makes pizza. My sister and I play outside until it’s time to eat. Then we eat our food at the kitchen table.
