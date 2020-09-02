COVID Recovery Iowa is responding to the mental health needs of Iowans impacted by the recent storm. While more than 75,000 Iowans were still without power one week after a derecho destroyed trees, homes and brought down power lines across the state, help is available by contacting the Iowa Concern Hotline.
Iowans in need of assistance can contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985 or go to covidrecoveryiowa.org. Program staff can also provide referrals and information about programs that will help Iowans manage stress, family financial and farm financial concerns. These programs include Iowa State University Extension and Outreach farm management resources, family finance consultation, resources for parents and more.
Educational seminars and solutions also are available for farmers and businesses managing staff remotely who need support.
Iowans can contact COVID Recovery Iowa to learn more and receive a response tailored to their specific personal or business needs.
