At least three area medical facilities are temporarily changing visitation rules as a way to fight the spread of influenza and to serve as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Genesis Healthcare System, Jackson County Regional Health Center, and the UnityPoint health facilities joined together to announce temporary visitor restrictions as a result of widespread seasonal influenza and the global outbreak of the coronavirus, hospital officials said last week.
The changes include:
• Visitors are limited to two adults age 18 and older per patient at any one time in most circumstances.
• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are immediate family members and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.
• All visitors must be healthy. Hospital officials strongly recommend that people not visit if they are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If people show symptoms, they may be asked to leave.
• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.
• Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and situations considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.
• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to protect patients.
The restrictions may pose an inconvenience, but it’s an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible, hospital officials said in a prepared statement.
The health risks from cold and flu remain high, so limiting visitors to hospitalized patients will keep patients safe while in hospital care, the statement concluded.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, which was first identified in China in December.
How easily the virus is spread remains unclear, although it appears to be spread person-to-person and mainly through bodily fluids such as coughing, explained Erika Ernst, an associate pharmacy professor at the University of Iowa and a clinical planning specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Older adults and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems have been most affected by the virus so far.
On Monday, officials at the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus among Iowa residents.
Some of those infected are from Johnson County; one person is age 41-60 and the other two are age 61-80. Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions. None required hospitalization and all are recovering, department officials said.
IDPH officials said the CDC had not yet confirmed those tests.
Meanwhile, Iowan’s risk of contracting coronavirus remains low, according to the IDPH.
In the United States, 423 confirmed or positive coronavirus cases have been reported; 19 people have died. Thirty-five states reported confirmed cases, according to the CDC.
“Three (of the) individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati. “IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.”
For more information about the coronavirus, visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about the virus. The hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.
