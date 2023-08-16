By KELLY GERLACH
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Patrick Peters, administrator of Jackson County Regional Health Center, is unsure how many people will attend an open house at the facility next week, but he is sure of one thing.
“Control of the hospital will remain here in Jackson County,” Peters said last week, addressing some public concerns that the new facility would be sold to a larger conglomerate.
JCRHC contracted with Genesis Health System for management services. That practice began in 2010. Genesis merged with MercyOne last March and now manages the hospital.
“The hospital will remain under local control,” said Peters, who is contracted to work through Genesis but reports to the JCRHC Board of Trustees. “There’s no interest by MercyOne to take ownership of the hospital. That’s a concern that’s not unique to Jackson County but to many communities with a critical-access hospital.”
Open house Aug. 18
JCRHC plans to host a public open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the facility, located at 601 Hospital Drive, Maquoketa.
Attendees can come and go as they please, take guided tours through the hospital with department heads and enjoy light refreshments. The public also can get closeup views of the hospital’s ambulances as well as a medical helicopter from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“It’s an opportunity to give the public a chance to see it,” explained Peters, who started work as the administrator Feb. 6. “When we opened (in March 2021), we were in the middle of COVID, and because of that we felt we were never able to give the public a chance to look at their hospital.”
The hospital posted on its Facebook page a virtual tour of the new facility in 2021 so people could look inside the estimated $37-million, 71,500-square-foot hospital.
The original Jackson County Regional Health Center was built on West Grove Street in Maquoketa in 1949. Its footprint expanded over the ensuing decades with construction of numerous additions, but the size and outdated infrastructure caused challenges with the healthcare industry’s changing needs, hospital trustees said while discussing whether to build a new hospital.
Discussions about the physical condition of the then-66-year-old building began in earnest in 2016.
The hospital could have spent $16 million over the next 10 years to maintain the current condition of the existing building, but that would have meant no upgrades or improvement. Instead, the board decided to build a new facility on new property.
The board paid about $684,000 for the 25.8 acres of land the south side of Maquoketa, and construction began in 2019.
The project endured criticism early on. Some people expressed concerns about the location outside city limits, while others criticized the trustees for banking about $1 million per year in savings while still assessing property owners for about $1 million each year.
Officials explained that the hospital spent about 20 years controlling expenses, evaluating services and holding some revenue to build $18 million in savings to put into a new facility. Hospital officials said that, to pay the remaining debt, the hospital issued revenue bonds that will be paid back using its revenue, not by increasing property taxes as general obligation bonds would.
Rural hospital challenges
Being in a positive financial position to build the new facility does not mean the critical-access hospital is without challenges. Chief among those is acquiring and retaining staff, as well as bringing more needed outpatient services to area residents, Peters explained.
A benefit of begin a rural hospital, he said, is that the majority of the hospital’s 140 full-time and part-time employees live nearby. Employees who live nearby reduce staff turnover, Peters said, and patients often find it helpful when they recognize an employee at a hospital.
The downside? “We’re a rural hospital, so we have to compete against larger hospitals like Davenport and Dubuque for staff,” Peters said.
The hospital is gripped by a staffing shortage, with staff turnover hovering at 20 percent last year, Peters said. The hospital board’s goal is to reduce that to 14 percent in the coming year.
Staffing in the radiology department is the greatest need, according to Peters. The hospital also needs more nurses to fill weekend and nighttime shifts.
“But really, our need is all over the board,” he said.
Bringing in more outpatient services also presents a challenge for JCRHC. Outpatient services — or specialty clinics — bring medical professionals from other cities who specialize in a specific branch of medicine to JCRHC to assist patients. This can save patients a trip outside Maquoketa.
JCRHC currently offers general surgery, orthopedics, podiatry, ophthalmology, ENTs (head and neck specialists), pain clinic, cardiology, rheumatology and allergy outpatient clinics. Last week, Peters was in talks to bring in a skin specialist from the Quad Cities.
“Getting these specialty (clinics) to come to Maquoketa can be a challenge as we try to provide more, convenient medical services to our residents,” Peters said.
Peters’ background
Peters grew up on a farm near Morse, a small town between Solon and Iowa City.
Peters graduated from Solon High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from St. Ambrose University, a master’s in healthcare administration from Saint Louis University, and a juris doctor from Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.
His dad’s brother Jim was a hospital administrator, and Peters followed in his footsteps.
“It’s an off-the-path profession,” Peters said, laughing.
He accepted a four-year commission with the U.S. Air Force, where worked in healthcare administration while stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas.
Since then, Peters spent his career as an assistant or head CEO at hospitals in Iowa and Arizona.
Peters comes to JCRHC after about 10 years as the hospital CEO in Guthrie County. He was hired following a joint interview with Genesis and the JCRHC Board of Trustees.
He now is responsible for all strategic and day-to-day operations of the 25-bed critical-access hospital in Jackson County.
He’s tasked with working on the following goals in the coming year:
• Bringing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services within the hospital.
• Reducing employee turnover rate to 14 percent.
• Providing general surgery services five days a week.
• Paying down an additional $3 million on the hospital’s construction note.
• Adding two new patient services.
Peters said he experienced a smooth transition to JCRHC.
“I got a really good vibe when I interviewed here,” he said. “I’m very happy. The people here are spectacular.”
He also praised the publicly-elected JCRHC Board of Trustees, describing them as “well-informed” and “inquisitive.”
His daughter is in her second year of medical school at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and his wife works in nursing administration at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
