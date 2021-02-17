Jackson County Regional Health Center will celebrate the opening of its new facility on March 4 with a virtual open house and tour at 4 p.m.
Staff is excited about the opening, according to Curt Coleman, JCRHC president.
“After years of planning, overwhelming community support, growing excitement and anticipation, we’re thrilled to announce we’ll be welcoming patients March 4 to our new facility,” Coleman said. “Our team reimagined what a healthier tomorrow could look like for our community and designed this facility with your wellness and a better healthcare experience in mind.”
The Welcome to Wellness virtual open house and tour will begin at 4 p.m. and include a video tour of the new health center, the new technology incorporated into the design, etc.
The virtual open house is being produced newscast-style to inform and entertain and will be broadcast on JCRHC’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Registration and other details will be shared in the coming weeks for the online event.
The JCRHC team spent four months conducting management exercises to design the new facility for maximum functional flow, improved processes and better integrated care. Departments worked together to remove barriers and silos, refine processes and add technologies to maximize efficiencies and outcomes.
The new center, located at 601 Hospital Drive in Maquoketa, was designed for this new workflow and to optimize access, value and safety for patients.
“Keeping you healthy and safe is the focus of our team of 150 wellness champions, and that’s why we will be hosting a virtual open house and tour,” said Coleman. “With COVID-19 circulating in our community and vaccination rollout still underway, it’s a safe way to give you a sneak peak of the new facility. I’m very proud of our staff’s diligence in caring for our patients at our 700 West Grove campus, while building and moving into our new health center, all in the middle of this pandemic.”
The new 71,500-square-foot, $36.8 million, sustainable building includes energy-efficient lighting, heating and cooling, as well as new technologies for enhanced safety and infection control that were added midway through the build for COVID-19 mitigation. The architectural style is inspired by the natural surroundings of the area and includes walls of windows to bring light and nature in.
JCRHC staff started moving select equipment, supplies and other materials into the new facility last week and throughout February. They are staggering the move to ensure that healthcare delivery is not interrupted at the old hospital during the move and that the transition to the new health center is seamless for patients.
“There will be an adjusted schedule for elective procedures and diagnostics the week leading up to the March 4 switchover,” Coleman said.
He said plans are in place for a “seamless” transition to the new facility and that hospital staff is communicating with family practice and specialty clinic providers to coordinate schedules.
“Again, we don’t anticipate any disruption of services during the move for our patients.”
Coleman said the health center plans to host an in-person grand opening event this summer after the COVID vaccine has been widely administered and it is appropriate to do so based on public health guidance. During the next several months leading up to the grand opening celebration, JCRHC plans to showcase other features and benefits of the new facility thorough online activities and a self-guided, interactive tour option for patients who come to the health center for appointments and treatment.
“Because of so many of you in our community, watching the new health center become a reality has been a very rewarding experience for our entire healthcare team and board — thank you,” Coleman said. “We can’t wait to welcome you to wellness at the new Jackson County Regional Health Center.”
Jackson County Regional Health Center opened its doors May 16, 1950, as the county’s only hospital. JCRHC provides a wide range of outpatient, community health and wellness services, including diagnostics, rehabilitation and surgical services and specialty clinics. As an accredited critical access hospital, JCRHC also offers emergency services and inpatient care. Jackson County Regional Health Center is county-owned and managed by Genesis Health System, Davenport, Iowa. For more information, visit www.jcrhc.org or call 563-652-2474.
