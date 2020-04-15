The coronavirus is going to have a negative impact on Jackson County Regional Health Center’s near-term financial health, according to its top finance executive.
The hospital expects to lose about $1.55 million in the final four months of its fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to Penny Soucie, the hospital’s chief financial officer.
The loss is directly related to COVID-19, and the hospital will utilize multiple resources, including federal stimulus programs, to lessen the financial impact, explained hospital CEO Curt Coleman.
The hospital’s elected board of trustees listened to Soucie’s financial report during a special meeting held via teleconference last week.
JCRHC and the various specialty clinics it partners with (vision, sleep, heart, etc.) reduced or eliminated services in Maquoketa due to the virus.
Kirk Norris, president and chief executive of the Iowa Hospital Association, recently noted the financial challenges to rural hospitals that have a lot of business tied to outpatient services, many of which have been halted due to COVID-19 precautions.
“That has dried up” at many community hospitals, Norris said. The change started immediately after public health and government leaders told people to stay home as a way to flatten the curve that shows up on charts tracking COVID-19’s spread. “Flatten the curve” means making sure the peak in cases is less steep than it would be without the public taking precautions to stop the virus’ spread.
The change in the volume of JCRHC patients being helped and services offered means less revenue coming in. However, expenses remain relatively unchanged, Soucie explained.
No jobs have been reduced or cut, Coleman said, but he could not rule out that possibility in the future.
The hospital plans to utilize various federal programs to lessen the financial impact.
The first falls under the recently passed CARES Act, federal COVID-19 legislation that allows JCRHC to apply for advanced payment of fees from Medicare. Under the program, the hospital would receive a lump-sum payment based on 125% of its Medicare payments in the last six months.
That equates to between $3.18 million and $4.4 million for JCRHC.
Medicare would recoup the money from future hospital Medicare claims beginning four months after the initial government disbursement.
The hospital likely will have to borrow money from the bank when Medicare begins reimbursing itself, Soucie said. However, she and Coleman are awaiting confirmation of other stimulus programs for health care as well as other possible grants.
Hospital revenue is projected to rebound starting in May, Soucie said, but there is no way to know for sure.
Despite the reduction in cash flow, construction of the new hospital will remain on schedule, Coleman told the trustees.
Findorff Construction and hospital attorneys recommended moving forward with construction, Coleman said. Delaying the project would subject JCRHC to “a much longer” construction period and “much higher costs.”
Construction of the estimated $38 million hospital should be completed this December.
In other hospital news, employees will receive expanded short-term disability coverage related to the COVID-19 outbreak. This will affect all full- and part-time employees who are unable to work or telework if they are under quarantine or isolation, have been advised to self-quarantine, or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seek a medical diagnosis.
Coverage will begin the first day they miss work, instead of two months later as standard policies dictate, and will continue for a maximum of two weeks.
Qualified employees will be paid two-thirds of their regular rate of pay for the number of hours they would typically be scheduled to work. They could use paid time off or sick time as a supplement.
The policy will be retroactive to April 1 and end Dec. 31.
The trustees approved the expanded coverage on a 5-1 vote. Trustee Elaine Edwards opposed it, saying employees should receive their full rate of pay.
Trustee Bill Schwenker could not attend the special Friday meeting.
