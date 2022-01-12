Hospital trustees inked a deal last week to sell the former hospital property.
The decision came after a handful of residents voiced concerns about the transaction.
The Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees unanimously approved an offer to sell the building and 12 acres at 700 W. Grove St. for $500,000. The buyer requested to remain nameless and is forming a limited-liability company or similar in Iowa, hospital exec Curt Coleman said during a special Jan. 5 board meeting on the matter.
The sale is subject to the board receiving the name of the buyer, which the board does not yet know. The board has worked through the buyer’s representative and legal counsel to this point.
Plan specifics remained vague, Coleman said.
“We’re dealing with a purchaser who wishes to keep the full extent of their business plan confidential,” Coleman said. “The purchaser will be known to us before we execute the agreement.”
The buyer’s intended use of the property is “most favorable,” Coleman said. The board was told the property would be used for such purposes as multi-family housing and office and retail space.
The sale generates about $2 million in that the JCRHC can reinvest in the current hospital rather than maintaining the old one, according to Coleman. The hospital received a $1.6 million estimate for building demolition and hazard mitigation. He paired that with the $500,000 purchase price for a $2 million savings to the hospital.
“That’s pretty important for the hospital and the community and is not to be taken lightly,” he said.
The tentative closing date is set for Jan. 31.
Public voices thoughts
Prior to the trustees’ approval to sell, they hosted a public hearing via teleconference to give the community a chance to share thoughts on the proposal. Almost two dozen people were on the line, including the seven trustees and some hospital staff.
Some callers claimed the trustees were acting too quickly in trying to sell the Grove Street property.
The process was anything but quick, trustee Gloria Jorgensen said during the special meeting.
“It’s not something we did in a couple months,” Jorgensen said, noting that the board has discussed constructing a new hospital and repurposing the former property for 10 to 20 years.
The hospital board had announced its intentions to sell the West Grove property years ago after deciding to build a new facility at a new site. The hospital held community visioning meetings in which attendees suggested various preferred uses for the site — uses such as housing and retail.
“We tried to get people interested in doing something” with the property, Jorgensen said.
As the new facility neared completion, the trustees in early 2020 engaged the public in the process, asking for proposals from people to buy and redevelop the property. They received no proposals, Coleman said.
Trustee Kevin Burns felt confident in the board’s selection of a buyer.
“We feel like we’ve done as much due diligence as we could possibly do regarding the buyer,” Burns said. “We’ve been assured it’s not an unsophisticated buyer” and that that buyer has completed similar development projects.
“We’re as comfortable as we can be that we have something here the community will want,” he said.
